Home / Kolkata / Cancer patient, father die in Bengal car accident; four critically injured

Cancer patient, father die in Bengal car accident; four critically injured

The family was on their way back from Kolkata, where the teenager was undergoing treatment

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 14:44 IST

By Sreyasi Pal, Hindustan Times Berhampore

An 18-year-old cancer patient and her father died while three other members of their family and the driver were critically injured when the car they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district on Thursday. The family was on their way back from Kolkata, where the teenager was undergoing treatment. Their relatives said the car was speeding as the family wanted to return home before the beginning of the 48-hour statewide Covid-19 lockdown from 6 am on Thursday.

The accident took place around 4.30 am at the Dak Bungalow intersection on NH-34 at Dhulian, barely two kilometres from the family’s home.

The relatives of Saidul Islam, 50, a resident of Tinpakuria village, said he went to Kolkata two days ago for the follow-up treatment of his younger daughter, Nadiba Tabassum. Tabassum, a high school student, was detected with cancer a few months ago and was being treated at a private hospital. Tabassum’s sister, brother and mother also accompanied them to Kolkata.

Islam’s wife, Nasima Bibi, elder daughter Nurain Sultana, son Asif Hossain and the driver were admitted to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital in a critical condition. Islam and Tabassum died on the spot.



An officer from Shamserganj police station said, “We have learnt that the car was moving at high speed. We suspect that the driver dozed off and rammed into the parked truck.”

Altaf Hossain, a relative of the family, said, “Saidul Islam was unaware that there would be a state-wide lockdown on Thursday and Friday. He had initially planned to return to Murshidabad on Friday. On Wednesday, we told him about the lockdown. It appears that Saidul decided to come home before the lockdown started to avoid running into trouble with police. Apparently, he was ignorant of the fact people travelling for medical emergency are exempted from the restrictions.”

