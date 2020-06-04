Sections
Central team to assess quantum loss due to Amphan in Bengal

The seven-member central team, formed by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), will take stock of the overall damage caused by the severe cyclonic storm that battered a large part of south Bengal districts, including Sundarbans, on May 20.

The team is also expected to tour around the state capital Kolkata that had witnessed substantial damages in the wake of the super storm. (PTI)

As promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) is scheduled to visit Amphan-ravaged West Bengal districts on Thursday.

The seven-member central team, formed by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), will take stock of the overall damage caused by the severe cyclonic storm that battered a large part of south Bengal districts, including Sundarbans, on May 20.

Spearheaded by a joint secretary rank officer of MHA, Anuj Sharma, the team is slated to conduct both aerial and ground assessment on Friday. Sources said they would visit parts of Kolkata’s adjoining South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas districts for ascertaining the quantum of loss and destruction caused by cyclone Amphan.

The team is also expected to tour around the state capital Kolkata that had witnessed substantial damages in the wake of the super storm.



State government sources said the IMCT would hold a meeting with state chief secretary Rajiva Sinha and other government officials before leaving for New Delhi on Saturday.

Earlier, two days after cyclone Amphan, Prime Minister Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had conducted an aerial survey of affected areas after which the PM had announced an advance relief of Rs 1000 crore for West Bengal.

