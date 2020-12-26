Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Kolkata / Centre not cooperating, indulging in propaganda for political gains: Mamata Banerjee

Centre not cooperating, indulging in propaganda for political gains: Mamata Banerjee

Banerjee reminded the Centre of its Rs 85,000 crore outstanding dues to the state, which included Rs 8,000 crore of unpaid GST dues, saying that they must release a part of these funds if they really cared about West Bengal.

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 13:57 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilavro Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The chief minister said that her government was prepared to do anything for the benefit of the people, even if it meant supporting the politically driven schemes of the Centre which were formulated out of political agenda and were not in the interest of helping people. (ANI)

West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday for misleading farmers with ‘half-truth and distorted facts’ instead of proactively addressing their issues. She also blamed the Centre of non-cooperation and ‘indulging in propaganda for petty political gains’.

“Our farmer brothers & sisters have been on streets protesting against new farm laws. Instead of addressing them, PM today chose to mislead the people with half-truth & distorted facts. BJP-led Centre is not cooperating & only indulging in propaganda for petty political gains,” she tweeted, along with a letter in which she rubbished the Centre’s allegation of the non-cooperation by the Bengal government in implementing the PM Kisan Yojana.

Banerjee said that the three contentious farm laws would dilute the MSP and state procurement systems, leaving farmers at the mercy of private buyers. She slammed the PM for ‘showing his apparent concern’ via a televised event rather than proactively working to resolve their issues.

Mamata said that she had written two letters on the issue of PM Kisan Yojana and spoken to the minister concerned but it was them who were not cooperating.



 

Banerjee reminded the Centre of its Rs 85,000 crore outstanding dues to the state, which included Rs 8,000 crore of unpaid GST dues, saying that they must release a part of these funds if they really cared about West Bengal.

The chief minister said that her government was prepared to do anything for the benefit of the people, even if it meant supporting the politically driven schemes of the Centre which were formulated out of political agenda and were not in the interest of helping people.

Banerjee said that her ideologies were consistent with the vision of the founding fathers of the country, that she had served the people of West Bengal with the right intent and that the people would give a befitting reply to those trying to malign them or their state.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Some people in Delhi trying to teach me democracy every day: Modi
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Centre not cooperating, indulging in propaganda for political gains: Mamata
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilavro Ghosh
China sells 50 armed drones to Pakistan, begins psyops. It’s a reminder
by Shishir Gupta
8 UK returnees test Covid positive in Kerala, now being tested for UK strain
by HT Correspondent

latest news

Gold prices see mixed week, end at Rs 49,624 per 10 gram
by hindustatimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Pakistan using Taliban as ‘tool’ for dominance in Afghanistan, says Former senator
by Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Kapil Sharma’s daughter Anayra is the cutest little Santa in town, see pics
by HT Entertainment Desk
Dean Jones remembered during Boxing Day Test
by Press Trust of India
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.