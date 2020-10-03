Sections
‘Will stand by Dalit brothers and sisters’: Mamata Banerjee at protest against Hathras gang-rape

“I feel like going to Hathras and meeting the victim’s family members; what has happened is condemnable,” she said at the rally.

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 18:15 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee (PTI photo)

Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee took out a rally in Kolkata in protest against Hathras gang-rape case.

“I feel like going to Hathras and meeting the victim’s family members; what has happened is condemnable,” she said at her first rally since Covid-19 pandemic began.

“For me my caste is humanity,” Banerjee said, adding that she will stand by her Dalit ‘brothers and sisters’.

The 19-year-old Dalit woman was gang-raped and tortured by ‘upper’ caste men in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras on September 14. She died in New Delhi Safdarjang Hospital on Tuesday.



Meanwhile, workers of Congress and left wing parties broke police barricades near Esplanade Metro Channel in city while protesting against the gang-rape.

 

The TMC has already started its campaign to raise the issue, targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). On Friday afternoon, TMC’s media cell in Bengal posted on social media videos of its four MPs engaged in a scuffle with policemen about a kilometre away from the Hathras victim’s village.

The leaders were stopped by the police from going to the victim’s village to meet her family.

The team was led by TMC Rajya Sabha member Derek O’Brien and included Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar.

