Covid-19 cases in West Bengal cross 20,000-mark

The number of active Covid-19 cases in West Bengal crossed the 20,000-mark on Friday with nearly 2,500 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours.

At least 45 Covid-19 patients died on Friday taking the total death toll to 1,581. More than 500 deaths were reported in the last two weeks alone.

Kolkata and North 24 Parganas district accounted for nearly 50% of 2,496 new cases registered on Friday. While Kolkata reported 670 cases, North 24 Parganas - the second most densely populated district in the country after Thane in Maharashtra - reported 644 cases. Out of the 45 deaths reported on Friday, 34 were reported from these two districts.

Meanwhile, Fuad Halim, a Kolkata-based doctor, who was conducting dialysis in his five-bedded hospital at Rs 50 only has tested positive for Covid-19. Halim is the son Hasim Abdul Halim, Bengal’s longest-serving Assembly speaker.

West Bengal has reported 70,188 cases till date out of which 48,374 have been treated and discharged. The discharge rate is 68%.

More than 19,000 samples are being tested every day. The Mamata Banerjee administration has planned to ramp up the number of test to 25,000 per day by mid-August.