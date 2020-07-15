Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Kolkata / Covid-19 death toll in West Bengal touches 1,000-mark

Covid-19 death toll in West Bengal touches 1,000-mark

Current guidelines say that Covid-19 patients have to be admitted to hospitals if their oxygen saturation drops to 90% or below (normal is 95 to 100%).

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 20:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Kolkata

At least 415 frontline Covid-9 workers, including policemen, have tested positive for Covid-19 in Bengal till date. and twelve have died. (HT Photo)

The death toll in West Bengal touched the 1,000-mark on Wednesday with 20 more people dying after being tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee urged housing societies in the city to keep pluse oximeters in their offices so that home quarantined Covid-19 patients could be checked for their oxygen levels in the blood.

Current guidelines say that Covid-19 patients have to be admitted to hospitals if their oxygen saturation drops to 90% or below (normal is 95 to 100%).

“Housing societies should keep at least two to three oximeters in their offices. Not everyone needs to be hospitalized. Only those who oxygen level in the blood has depleted below a certain level should be hospitalized,” Banerjee said.



The state has registered 34,427 Covid-19 cases till date with 1589 cases being reported since Tuesday. Out of this 12,747 are active cases.

At least 415 frontline Covid-9 workers, including policemen, have tested positive for Covid-19 in Bengal till date. and twelve have died.

The chief announced that the government will provide jobs to one family member to each of the frontline workers who have died.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

CBSE Class 10 result: Zirakpur girls shine in Mohali district
Jul 15, 2020 20:31 IST
Pompeo amps up pitch, says will use all tools to support countries over South China Sea
Jul 15, 2020 20:33 IST
Maharashtra past 2.75 lakh mark with nearly 8k new Covid cases, Mumbai dashes hopes by posting over 1,000
Jul 15, 2020 20:18 IST
Covid-19 death toll in West Bengal touches 1,000-mark
Jul 15, 2020 20:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.