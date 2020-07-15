Covid-19 death toll in West Bengal touches 1,000-mark

At least 415 frontline Covid-9 workers, including policemen, have tested positive for Covid-19 in Bengal till date. and twelve have died. (HT Photo)

The death toll in West Bengal touched the 1,000-mark on Wednesday with 20 more people dying after being tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee urged housing societies in the city to keep pluse oximeters in their offices so that home quarantined Covid-19 patients could be checked for their oxygen levels in the blood.

Current guidelines say that Covid-19 patients have to be admitted to hospitals if their oxygen saturation drops to 90% or below (normal is 95 to 100%).

“Housing societies should keep at least two to three oximeters in their offices. Not everyone needs to be hospitalized. Only those who oxygen level in the blood has depleted below a certain level should be hospitalized,” Banerjee said.

The state has registered 34,427 Covid-19 cases till date with 1589 cases being reported since Tuesday. Out of this 12,747 are active cases.

The chief announced that the government will provide jobs to one family member to each of the frontline workers who have died.