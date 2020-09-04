Sections
Covid-19 discharge rate in West Bengal rises to 84.48%, 58 fresh deaths reported

The death toll due to Covid-19 infection mounted to 3,452 with 58 fresh fatalities, the health department said in its bulletin.

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 20:47 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Kolkata

The number of active Covid-19 cases in West Bengal currently stands at 23,654. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

The Covid-19 discharge rate in West Bengal rose to 84.48 per cent on Friday, after 3,305 more people recovered from the disease, the health department said.

The death toll due to the infection mounted to 3,452 with 58 fresh fatalities, the department said in its bulletin.

At least 2,978 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the state, which pushed the tally to 1,74,659, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases currently stands at 23,654.



As many as 45,620 samples have been tested for Covid- 19 in the state in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.

