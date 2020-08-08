Sections
Covid-19 patient tries to jump off Kolkata hospital building

Covid-19 patient tries to jump off Kolkata hospital building

The 56-year-old man tried to jump off the third floor of the Super Speciality Block of the hospital after smashing the windowpane with an oxygen cylinder, a senior officer said.

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 17:11 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Kolkata

The incident happened around 9 am at the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, officials said. (Biplov Bhuyan/ Hindustan Times)

A Covid-19 patient in Kolkata tried to jump off a hospital building on Saturday after breaking the windowpane with an oxygen cylinder but was saved by an alert health worker, police said.

The incident happened around 9 am at the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, they said.

A brave health worker saved him. We are looking into the matter, he said.



The man, a resident of North 24 Parganas district, was diagnosed with Covid-19 around 10 days back. Since then he is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

He has been under severe stress for quite some time.

He had earlier beaten up other patients in the ward. We have increased the vigil there, a source at the hospital said.

