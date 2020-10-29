Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Kolkata / Covid-19 safety protocols flouted during Dussehra celebrations in West Bengal

Covid-19 safety protocols flouted during Dussehra celebrations in West Bengal

Pradip Sarkar, an MLA from the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) admitted the crowd was more than what was expected. Sarkar was among the organisers of the event and was present on the occasion.

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 10:48 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh, Kolkata

Sarkar said the crowd was wearing masks and there was frequent announcements on mike asking people to maintain social distancing norms (File Photo (Representative Image))

Flouting Covid-19 safety protocols, thousands of people gathered at a ground in Kharagpur in Paschim Medinipur district during the annual Dussehra ceremony with the video of the event going viral on social media in past two days.

The Dussehra festival at Kharagpur attracts thousands of people every year and is attended by people’s representatives, a senior district official said.

As the effigy of Ravana was being set ablaze on the sprawling ground on Monday evening, the day of Dussehra and Bijoya Dashami, the crowd swelled and physical distancing apparently went for a toss.

As the video of the huge crowd went viral on social media, Trinamool Congress MLA Pradip Sarkar, one of those behind the event and who was present on the occasion, admitted the crowd went beyond expectations.



Sarkar said the “Dussehra festival is integrated with the emotion and sentiments of people of Kharagpur, which has a cosmopolitan population comprising different communities.” “We had maintained all Covid-19 safety protocols but at the last minute as the effigy of Ravana was set on flame, some people rushed forward to have a better view. We will be more careful in future,” he said.

Sarkar said the crowd was wearing masks and there was frequent announcements on mike asking people to maintain social distancing norms.

District Magistrate Roshni Komal, who was also present, said safety protocols were followed by the organisers and it went off smoothly.

Local BJP leaders, however, alleged many people were not wearing masks and no physical distancing norms were followed triggering apprehension of Covid-19 contamination as the state was witnessing a surge in such cases.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Air pollution in Delhi-NCR: Centre issues ordinance to form new commission to replace SC-mandated EPCA
Oct 29, 2020 10:19 IST
Mike Pompeo’s attack on China signals a shift in India’s approach
Oct 29, 2020 09:42 IST
JD Nadda takes a jab at Rahul Gandhi over IAF’s Abhinandan
Oct 29, 2020 11:31 IST
BSP’s Mayawati suspends 7 MLAs day after they met Akhilesh Yadav
Oct 29, 2020 11:33 IST

latest news

NDA always welcoming, we have never abandoned our allies: BJP chief JP Nadda
Oct 29, 2020 11:36 IST
Congress mocked our armed forces, questioned their valour, says BJP chief JP Nadda
Oct 29, 2020 11:25 IST
New alignments add a twist to Bihar assembly polls in Mithilanchal
Oct 29, 2020 11:24 IST
JD Nadda takes a jab at Rahul Gandhi over IAF’s Abhinandan
Oct 29, 2020 11:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.