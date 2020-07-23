Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Kolkata / Covid-19: Shops shut, transport off roads as lockdown enforced in West Bengal

Covid-19: Shops shut, transport off roads as lockdown enforced in West Bengal

All shops were shut and all modes of transport went off the road as part of the state government’s plan to clamp restrictions two days a week. A similar lockdown will be in place on July 25 and 29.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 11:50 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Kolkata West Bengal

The step to implement the bi-weekly lockdown was taken amid admission of community transmission in some parts of the state. (ANI)

Life came to a near standstill across West Bengal on Thursday as the state was put under a complete lockdown to break the chain of rapidly rising Covid-19 cases.

All shops were shut and all modes of transport went off the road as part of the state government’s plan to clamp restrictions two days a week. A similar lockdown will be in place on July 25 and 29.

The step to implement the bi-weekly lockdown was taken amid admission of community transmission in some parts of the state.

Special police teams were seen patrolling various parts of the city, especially containment zones.



Barricades were put up in various parts of the state to stop people from coming out of their homes and areas.

Both government and private, commercial establishments, public and private transport, as well as activities other than under emergency services would remain closed on these days.

The state presently has 930 broad-based containment zones.

The death toll in West Bengal mounted to 1,221 as it reported the worst daily spike of 39 fatalities on Wednesday, the health department said. It also recorded 2,291 fresh infections, pushing the tally to 49,321, it said in a bulletin. PTI PNT RG DV DV

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19: Pandemic hits Haj 2020; saddens would-be pilgrims
Jul 23, 2020 12:04 IST
Green Card waitlist for Indian is more than 195 years: US senator
Jul 23, 2020 12:00 IST
Rahul says PM failed to come with a vision to deal with China
Jul 23, 2020 11:59 IST
Bihar’s low testing may impact Covid fatality rate: Central team
Jul 23, 2020 11:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.