Sections
Home / Kolkata / Customs officials seize 25 antiques worth Rs 35.3 crore in north Bengal

Customs officials seize 25 antiques worth Rs 35.3 crore in north Bengal

The antiques belong to the period between 9th century AD and 16th century AD and were being smuggled to Bangladesh in a truck

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 08:21 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Kolkata

Some of the stone idols that were among the antiques confiscated by the customs officials from the Indo-Bangla border. (HT Photo)

In what is called the biggest seizure of antiques in recent times, customs officials seized 25 idols worth more than Rs 35 crore from a district along the Indo-Bangla border in north Bengal on August 23.

Also read: Delhi businessman arrested by Mumbai customs for evading duty

The antiques belong to the period between 9th century AD and 16th century AD and were being smuggled to Bangladesh in a truck.

There were seven stone idols of goddess Parvati, Manasha Devi, Lord Vishnu and Lord Surya, seven metallic artefacts made of bronze and octo-alloy used for casting metallic idols in Hindu and Jain temples, besides 11 terracotta idols.

The oldest of them is an idol of Hindu deity Surya measuring 23.5 inches. It belongs to 9th century and is worth Rs 5 crore in the international market.



Acting on a tip-off, officials of the Commissionerate of Customs (preventive) in West Bengal intercepted a truck at South Dinjapur on Sunday night. The antiques were concealed in the paddy loaded in the truck.

The antique were checked by experts from the Akshaya Kumar Maitreya Heritage Museum under the North Bengal University in Siliguri who evaluated them to be worth Rs 35.3 crore in the international market. It is not known from where the idols were stolen.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Plantation norms for highway projects relaxed
Aug 27, 2020 09:16 IST
Robot ‘Zafira’ scans customers for masks at store in Tamil Nadu
Aug 27, 2020 09:16 IST
‘Those walks in India created a commitment in me’: Harris recalls her grandfather
Aug 27, 2020 09:13 IST
Ram Madhav’s Kashmir visit amid killing of BJP leaders and a political churn
Aug 27, 2020 09:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.