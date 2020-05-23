Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Kolkata / Cyclone-ravaged Bengal records highest Covid-19 tests at 9,009 on Saturday

Cyclone-ravaged Bengal records highest Covid-19 tests at 9,009 on Saturday

After testing about 8,500 tests for a few days, Bengal’s testing took a hit due to the cyclone Amphan. On March 19 and 20, it tested 8,712 and 8,722 samples, respectively

Updated: May 23, 2020 22:18 IST

By Snigdhendu Bhattacharya, Hindustan Times Kolkata

Bengal’s low testing rate – one of the poorest among the major states in testing per million population – had triggered a massive controversy in April but the state, from the first week of May, started improving the number of tests. (Photo by Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)

Despite large areas in its southern part being ravaged by cyclone Amphan, Bengal on Saturday recorded its highest number of Covid-19 tests in a day, testing 9,009 samples, the state’s health department said.

After testing about 8,500 tests for a few days, Bengal’s testing took a hit due to the cyclone Amphan. On March 19 and 20, it tested 8,712 and 8,722 samples, respectively. However, after the storm devastated large swathes of south Bengal on May 20, the count almost halved to 4,242 tests on Thursday before regaining some ground on Friday with 5,355 tests.

“We have been steadily increasing the number of tests over the past three weeks. Testing got hit over the last two days as those who work in the laboratories could not reach their workplaces. Special arrangements were made to ensure the labs worked in their full strength and we got the result on Saturday,” said a senior health department official who did not want to be named.

Bengal’s low testing rate – one of the poorest among the major states in testing per million population – had triggered a massive controversy in April but the state, from the first week of May, started improving the number of tests.



On Saturday, the state reported that the testing per million of population had increased to 1,440. In contrast on May 4, Bengal’s figure for testing per million stood at only 279. The national average, as of May 22, is slightly below 2,000 tests per day.

“Bengal is improving very fast and I am hopeful that the state will soon catch up with the national average,” said public health expert Rezaul Karim.

As on May 23, Bengal has conducted 129,608 tests. Till May 4, the state had tested only 25,116 samples.

The state also reported 127 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, taking the tally to 3,332. Out of this, 1,281 have recovered and have been discharged. Bengal has attributed 197 deaths to Covid-19 and 72 deaths to co-morbidity.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Judiciary failed to hold govt liable: SCBA president
May 23, 2020 23:41 IST
Man shoots self in ear, bullet comes out of his head and hits his wife
May 23, 2020 23:41 IST
MC floats tender for architectural services to construct cow shelter in Ludhiana
May 23, 2020 23:40 IST
In Gujarat, Cong, BJP spar over ventilators
May 23, 2020 23:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.