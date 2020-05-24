Sections
Home / Kolkata / Days after cyclone hit state, Kolkata residents recount devastation, horror

Days after cyclone hit state, Kolkata residents recount devastation, horror

As the cyclone battered the buildings, chunks of concrete fell off their exteriors. The flat owners are planning to consult a structural engineer for a checkup of the two buildings.

Updated: May 24, 2020 02:15 IST

By Joydeep Thakur, Hindustan Times Kolkata

Cyclone Amphan battered Kolkata with wind speeds gusting up to 130 km per hour. (PTI)

When cyclone Amphan was battering Kolkata with wind speeds gusting up to 130 km per hour, residents of Subham-Subhasree apartments in east Kolkata’s Hussainpur – Madurdaha felt their buildings were being rocked on their foundations.

“I almost jumped out of my bed and was about to rush outside...Moments later, I realised that it was not an earthquake but the cyclone and that I couldn’t go out,” said Suchismita Biswas, a resident.

As the cyclone battered the buildings, chunks of concrete fell off their exteriors. The flat owners are planning to consult a structural engineer for a checkup of the two buildings.

The society, comprising two buildings, was handed over to the owners in 2015. Apart from the structural damage the cyclone may have caused, there was other damage.



“There was a large tree, almost four-storey in height, in in front of our complex. During the cyclone, a large branch broke off and fell on our gate, damaging the lights at the entrance. A few other branches of some trees located on another plot behind our building also broke off, damaging the wire fencing,” said T Samui, another resident.

One of the sliding window panes of a bedroom in one of the north-facing flats was blown apart. Water started gushing in and the bedroom was filled with ankle deep water. A power cut, caused by the snapping of a high tension wire, made matters worse; there has been no electricity in the complex since Wednesday.

“The two buildings are running on generator. We have lodged a complaint with the CESC which supplies power... We don’t now for how long the generator can continue to provide power,” said Samui.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ivanka Trump under fire for tweet on migrants
May 24, 2020 02:30 IST
Gang duping people with fake petrol pump dealerships busted in Mohali, five arrested
May 24, 2020 02:22 IST
Man held for assaulting cop patrolling in Chandigarh’s Bapu Dham Colony
May 24, 2020 02:19 IST
Days after cyclone hit state, Kolkata residents recount devastation, horror
May 24, 2020 02:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.