As Covid-19 cases surge in West Bengal, high court makes Durga Puja pandals no entry zones for visitors

The order from court come samid heightened fervour and enthusiasm among people to celebrate the five-day long Durga Puja festival, starting on Tuesday.

Oct 19, 2020

An artisan paints an idol of Hindu goddess Durga at a workshop ahead of the Durga Puja festival, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease in Kolkata. (REUTERS)

All Durga Puja pandals in West Bengal have virtually been declared no-entry zones by Calcutta High Court which ordered a ban on pandal hopping on Monday due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Only organisers can enter the pandals and names of people allowed to enter have to be displayed outside it, the order from the high court said.

The order comes amid heightened fervour and enthusiasm among people to celebrate the five-day long Durga Puja festival, starting Tuesday.

The state’s death toll went past the 6,000-mark on Sunday with 64 more fatalities, even as a record number of 3,983 fresh cases pushed the tally to 3.21 lakh.

In West Bengal, Durga Puja is celebrated in a grand manner with increased participation from the state government. Every year, nearly 37,000 pandals are set up and bring an economic boom.

