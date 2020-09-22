Sections
Home / Kolkata / Driven out of guest house for being Muslims, say 10 madarsa teachers

An employee of the second guest house, who did not want to be named, said after the arrests of six suspected al-Qaeda operatives, locals objected to the stay of teachers at their guest house

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 16:54 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Officers at East Bidhannagar police station said three employees of the second guest house have been arrested for throwing out the teachers. (Representational Photo/REUTERS)

Ten madarsa teachers from West Bengal’s Malda district alleged on Monday that they were thrown out of a private guest house in Kolkata’s Salt Lake because of their religious identity. They said they had booked three rooms in advance ahead of their visit to Kolkata for some official work at the state education department.

Sadek Ali, the headmaster of Krishnapur Madrasa Education Centre, told reporters that he has never faced such humiliation in his long career as a teacher. Ali and his colleagues, in their police complaint, said when they reached the guest house on Monday morning after travelling overnight from Malda, they were told that no room was available and were sent to another guest house. At the second guest house, the teachers were allowed to stay for three hours before being asked to go.

“They were sent by another guest house. We told them that they would have to vacate at 9 am as we were expecting other guests. They left at 9 am,” Gautam Pal, manager of the second guest house.

An employee of the second guest house, who did not want to be named, said after the arrests of six suspected al-Qaeda operatives, locals objected to the stay of teachers at their guest house.



Jahangir Ali, a second teacher in the group, said, “We never expected this kind of humiliation in Kolkata.”

Actor Kaushik Sen and poet Joy Goswami condemned the incident, saying the arrest of the suspected al-Qaeda members cannot be used as an excuse to isolate people from a particular religion.

Md Salim of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) said Bengal has always been known for its secular values. “This cannot be tolerated. Trade licence of the guest house must be cancelled.”

Officers at East Bidhannagar police station said three employees of the second guest house have been arrested for throwing out the teachers.

