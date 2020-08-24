Sections
Home / Kolkata / Driver falls from moving bus in Kolkata, dies

Driver falls from moving bus in Kolkata, dies

The driver fell from the state-run bus when it was taking a left turn, he said, adding that the vehicle hit a tree before it came to a halt.

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 07:50 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Kolkata West Bengal

The bus conductor suffered injuries but his condition was stable. (PTI file for representation)

A driver of a moving bus in the city died on Sunday when he fell from it after the door of his cabin accidentally flung open, a police officer said.

The driver fell from the state-run bus when it was taking a left turn, he said, adding that the vehicle hit a tree before it came to a halt.

The man was taken to a city hospital where he died, the Kolkata Police officer said.

The bus conductor suffered injuries but his condition was stable, he said.



None of 10 passengers in the bus was injured, he added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Suresh Raina: A shoulder for giants
Aug 24, 2020 07:55 IST
Rithvik wishes ex Asha on birthday with sweet post: ‘Fly high, butterfly’
Aug 24, 2020 07:50 IST
Driver falls from moving bus in Kolkata, dies
Aug 24, 2020 07:50 IST
Ahead of CWC meet, Kamal Nath and Digvijaya throw weight behind Sonia
Aug 24, 2020 07:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.