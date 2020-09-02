Sections
Home / Kolkata / Durga Puja committee in Kolkata to play late Pranab Mukherjee’s rendition of Chandi Path

Durga Puja committee in Kolkata to play late Pranab Mukherjee’s rendition of Chandi Path

“Our Aurobindo Setu Committee had decided to dedicate this year’s Puja celebrations to Satyajit Ray, and his film Pather Panchali. But as the news of the former President’s death reached us we changed the plan a little,” Aurobindo Setu puja committee said.

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 08:14 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Kolkata

Pranab Mukherjee with the budget folder on February 28, 1983. (KK Chawla / HT Archive)

In order to pay homage to former president Pranab Mukherjee who passed away recently a puja committee here has decided to play his rendition of ‘Chandi Path’ ( dedicated to Goddess Kali) during the entire period of Durga Puja.

A member of the Aurobindo Setu puja committee told ANI that they had decided to dedicate this year’s Durga Puja celebrations to world-renowned filmmaker Satyajit Ray and his first movie Pather Panchali but then changed their plans after the demise of the former President.

Durga Puja is a major festival celebrated in West Bengal and other parts of the country and is held in the last five days of Navaratri. This year, Durga Puja will be held between October 22-26.

“Our Aurobindo Setu Committee had decided to dedicate this year’s Puja celebrations to Satyajit Ray, and his film Pather Panchali. But as the news of the former President’s death reached us we changed the plan a little,” Puja, the member said.



“Both of them are Bengalis, and Pranab Mukherjee used to do a very good rendition of Chandi Path. We will dedicate the stage to him and play his rendition throughout the festival as a mark of respect to him,” she added.

The former President’s funeral took place on September 1 with full military honours and he was cremated at the Lodhi Road crematorium.

Mukherjee, who had tested positive for the coronavirus, died on Monday, weeks after his brain surgery. He was 84.

The government and many states have announced seven-day official mourning.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Kafeel Khan released from jail, says UP govt indulging in ‘Baal Hatth’
Sep 02, 2020 09:28 IST
90% of those killed by Covid in India are older than 40, 69% are men
Sep 02, 2020 03:10 IST
Heavy rain likely over south and northwest India during next 2 days
Sep 02, 2020 07:59 IST
70% of BJP’s poll campaign will be physical: Sushil Modi
Sep 02, 2020 05:03 IST

latest news

Sensex opens flat, trades at 38,917 in opening session; Nifty at 11,490
Sep 02, 2020 09:30 IST
Protests erupt in China’s Inner Mongolia over Beijing’s language politics in schools
Sep 02, 2020 09:27 IST
‘I correct my bowling looking at Warne’s videos’: India spinner
Sep 02, 2020 09:28 IST
UP Board’s career counselling helpline starts today
Sep 02, 2020 09:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.