Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Kolkata / Eden Gardens to be used as quarantine facility for police personnel

Eden Gardens to be used as quarantine facility for police personnel

It has been decided that under galleries of E, F, G and H blocks would be used to set up such facilities. In case, if more space is required, then J block might also be used. Such areas would be thoroughly segregated as a safety measure.

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 11:36 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Kolkata

Since, the administrative functioning majorly happens at Club House, adjacent blocks (B, C, D, K and L) would not be used for it, allowing the association to use them for conducting its activities for its administrative works.) (PTI file photo)

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Friday allowed the Kolkata Police to make use of under galleries of Eden Gardens for makeshift quarantine facility for police personnel.

A meeting at Kolkata Police Headquarter, Lal Bazaar, took place at the Chamber of Special Commissioner Jawed Shamim. It was attended by CAB president Avishek Dalmiya.

Thereafter, a visit to Eden Gardens was undertaken by Kolkata Police led by Arunmoy Saha. CAB president Avishek Dalmiya and Honorary Secretary Snehasish Ganguly were present during the visit.

It has been decided that under galleries of E, F, G and H blocks would be used to set up such facilities. In case, if more space is required, then J block might also be used. Such areas would be thoroughly segregated as a safety measure.



Since, the administrative functioning majorly happens at Club House, adjacent blocks (B, C, D, K and L) would not be used for it, allowing the association to use them for conducting its activities for its administrative works.

“It is our duty to help and support the administration in this hour of crisis. The quarantine facility would be used for police personnel who are Covid-19 warriors. The under galleries which would be used at E, F, G, H and J blocks would be properly segregated and secured from the balance areas. The arrangement agreed between Kolkata Police and CAB would ensure that areas used for cricket and administrative Activities remain unaffected,” Dalmiya said in a statement.The groundsmen and other staffs would be shifted to the dormitories and other safer spaces in B, C, K and L blocks inside the stadium.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

CBSE Result 2020: Class 10, 12 students to get digital marksheet on Digilocker, UMANG apps
Jul 11, 2020 13:11 IST
‘Largest ever camera trap wildlife survey’: India’s 2018 Tiger Census sets Guinness World Record
Jul 11, 2020 13:11 IST
Indian ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu holds virtual interaction with Sikh leaders in US
Jul 11, 2020 13:09 IST
Billionaire Elon Musk’s net worth zooms past Warren Buffett’s: Report
Jul 11, 2020 13:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.