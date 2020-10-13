Sections
E-Paper
Home / Kolkata / Explosion in club in Kolkata, none injured

Explosion in club in Kolkata, none injured

The blast occurred on the second floor of the club on Beliaghata Main Road here around 5am, a police official said. A team of forensic experts has reached the site of explosion to collect evidence, he added.

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 15:25 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Karan Manral, Kolkata

Kolkata club where the explosion took place (Image: Twitter)

An explosion early on Tuesday blew off a local club’s asbestos roof and damaged a portion of its wall in the eastern part of the city, sparking fear among residents nearby, a senior police officer said.

No one, however, sustained injury in the blast, which occurred on the second floor of the club on Beliaghata Main Road here around 5 am, he said.

“We are looking into the matter. As of now there is nothing more to say,” the officer, who visited the spot, said.

A team of forensic experts has reached the site of explosion to collect evidence, and sniffer dogs have been pressed into service to find out clues, if any, he said.

One of the local residents said such incident has never before occurred in the area.

“We heard a huge explosion, following which we rushed out of our houses and found two persons fleeing. Their faces were covered... We do not know what exactly happened,” he said. PTI SCH SBN RMS RMS

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Guv asked Thackeray if he had turned secular. He delivers a biting response
Oct 13, 2020 14:19 IST
Parliament panel to visit Ladakh on October 28-29 amid India-China standoff
Oct 13, 2020 16:03 IST
Pushback to Xi Jinping to reflect in US approach to ‘One China’ policy
Oct 13, 2020 12:35 IST
In Andhra, stalker sets woman on fire, she pulls him in. Both dead
Oct 13, 2020 16:03 IST

latest news

Haryana JJP leader Nishan Singh tests positive
Oct 13, 2020 16:00 IST
This kitty has no time for its hooman’s sneezes and is letting him know so
Oct 13, 2020 15:59 IST
MP CM inaugurates 145 newly constructed educational buildings worth Rs 487 crores
Oct 13, 2020 15:56 IST
Most U.S. LGBT+ students face homophobic or transphobic abuse
Oct 13, 2020 15:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.