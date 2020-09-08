Sections
E-Paper
Home / Kolkata / Facebook alert saves man after suicide bid

Facebook alert saves man after suicide bid

The Kolkata police swung into action after the video was found to have been uploaded in Nadia

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 10:08 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Kolkata

The man posted a video on Facebook saying he was going to kill himself (Representational Photo)

A 24-year-old man, who returned home in West Bengal’s Nadia district after losing his job due to the Covid-19 pandemic this summer, attempted suicide by slashing his wrist on Monday after posting a video on Facebook saying he was going to kill himself. His father and the local police rushed him to a hospital, where he was treated and later discharged after the Kolkata police informed them about Facebook’s alert that the man had uploaded the video on the social networking site. The Kolkata police swung into action after the video was found to have been uploaded in Nadia, over 100 km north of Kolkata.

“We found that some phone numbers were used while creating the profile. The phone numbers were traced to Nadia district. We immediately contacted the user...and it was found that the numbers belonged to a man whose son had uploaded the video,” said a police officer on condition of anonymity.

The man was informed about the video and he rushed to his son’s room. By then, the man had slashed his wrist and was bleeding profusely. Kolkata police also informed the local police station which rushed the man to the hospital.

“The victim’s father later said that his son used to work outside Bengal and had come back during the pandemic. In Nadia, he got a job at a shop but was very depressed as the salary was very low,” said another officer.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Face-off at Rechin La leads to scuffle with aggressive PLA. Situation tense but ground commanders talking
Sep 08, 2020 08:26 IST
Congress to give final shape to its Parliament strategy today
Sep 08, 2020 08:55 IST
LIVE: China acted in open, transparent manner on Covid, says Prez Xi Jinping
Sep 08, 2020 10:32 IST
Russia releases first batch of Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V into public
Sep 08, 2020 07:17 IST

latest news

Climate change activist Ridhima Pandey writes to PM, says ‘worst nightmare was going to school with an oxygen cylinder’
Sep 08, 2020 10:42 IST
Taj Mahal and Agra Fort to reopen from September 21: What you need to know
Sep 08, 2020 10:42 IST
Bengaluru drug probe: Raid underway at Kannada actor Sanjana Galrani’s home
Sep 08, 2020 10:42 IST
UK introduces new island policy for travellers from Greece as cases rise
Sep 08, 2020 10:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.