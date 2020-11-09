‘Mend your ways or be ready to lose your limbs’: Bengal BJP chief’s warning to TMC workers

Sections
“In the first Cabinet meeting only, we will decide to withdraw every false political case, not only against the BJP workers, but also against the CPI(M), Congress, and even TMC leaders who were punished to stop them from joining the BJP,” Dilip Ghosh said while addressing a meeting in Haldia.

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 07:50 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, East Medinipur

Further warning the “anti-social elements” in the ruling party to mend their ways, he added that the next Assembly election in the state will be conducted under the watch of the central forces. (PTI Photo)

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Sunday promised to withdraw “false cases against political leaders” across the party spectrum if the BJP comes to power in West Bengal after the next year’s Assembly election.

“In the first Cabinet meeting only, we will decide to withdraw every false political case, not only against the BJP workers, but also against the CPI(M), Congress, and even TMC leaders who were punished to stop them from joining the BJP,” Ghosh said while addressing a meeting in Haldia.

He even lured the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers to his party fold, saying that they would be continued to be mistreated like this if they don’t leave the TMC.

Further warning the “anti-social elements” in the ruling party to mend their ways, he added that the next Assembly election in the state will be conducted under the watch of the central forces.



“We want to establish a democratic rule here. So the next elections will not be monitored by didi’s (Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee) police but that of dada’s (Prime Minister Narendra Modi). State police in Khaki dress will sit faraway chewing tobacco,” he quipped.

He further warned the TMC workers “who haven’t mend their ways so far” to do so, otherwise, they lose their life, not just limbs. “Mend your ways within six months or be ready to lose your limbs and life in worse cases,” he threatened the ruling party workers.

Citing the example of Bihar, where the Assembly elections just concluded, he said during RJD chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav’s rule, there was a “jungle raj (rule of jungle)”, which changed to “democracy” during the NDA rule of the JD(U)-BJP coalition.

“In Lalu raj, jungle raj prevailed in Bihar. People were murdered. In the NDA’s rule, we established democracy. Now there are no bombing and firing, no lathi charge or stone-pelting. This is called BJP’s raj (rule),” said Ghosh.

West Bengal is slated to go for Assembly polls next year.

