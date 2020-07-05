Sections
Home / Kolkata / Fire breaks out at multi-storey building in Kolkata

Fire breaks out at multi-storey building in Kolkata

The blaze quickly spread to other floors of the dilapidated building, which houses several offices and godowns, most of which were shut on Sunday, they said.

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 11:43 IST

By Press Trust of India, Kolkata

Seven fire tenders rushed to the spot to put off the blaze, which erupted around 10 am, fire brigade sources told PTI. (File photo for representation)

A fire broke out at a godown packed with plastic items on the second floor of a multi- storey building in Burrabazar area of the city on Sunday.

Seven fire tenders rushed to the spot to put off the blaze, which erupted around 10 am, fire brigade sources said.

The blaze quickly spread to other floors of the dilapidated building, which houses several offices and godowns, most of which were shut on Sunday, they said.

“No one was reported to be trapped inside. Our men are working to contain the flames,” one of the sources said. PTI SUS RMS RMS



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Video of elephant family chilling by the road is wowing netizens. Watch
Jul 05, 2020 12:07 IST
Goa councillor dies of coronavirus infection
Jul 05, 2020 12:07 IST
They know the conditions: Ex-Aussie on why Pakistan can beat India in India
Jul 05, 2020 12:06 IST
Croatia votes in close parliamentary race as coronavirus spikes
Jul 05, 2020 12:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.