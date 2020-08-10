Sections
Home / Kolkata / Fire breaks out in central Kolkata

Fire breaks out in central Kolkata

At least 20 fire tenders have been pressed into action after the fire brigade was alerted around 5:30 pm. The fire,till the evening, was yet to be brought under control.

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 19:00 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times Kolkata

Fire brigade officials have started dousing the flames by pouring water from adjacent buildings.

A fire broke out on the third floor of a multi-storey building on 18 Brabourne Road in central Kolkata on Monday afternoon. No reports of any death or injury has been reported so far.

At least 20 fire tenders have been pressed into action after the fire brigade was alerted around 5:30 pm. The fire,till the evening, was yet to be brought under control.

Fire brigade officials have started dousing the flames by pouring water from adjacent buildings. The flames could be seen on the second and third floor and smoke was billowing out of the windows.

Senior fire officials have been rushed to the spot.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Politicians will pose the biggest challenge to NEP
Aug 10, 2020 19:41 IST
Mika, the cat, seems to love fish. Good thing the fish love him too. Watch
Aug 10, 2020 19:40 IST
Sachin Pilot falls in line after Rahul meet, settles for panel to hear his side
Aug 10, 2020 19:41 IST
PCB launches CAS appeal against Akmal’s reduced ban for anti-corruption breach
Aug 10, 2020 19:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.