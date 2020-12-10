Sections
Home / Kolkata / Former Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee’s condition better but still critical

Former Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee’s condition better but still critical

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was suffering from an acute breathing problem when admitted to hospital on Wednesday.

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 14:43 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Kolkata

Former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee is currently on ventilator in a Kolkata hospital. (Reuters Photo)

The condition of former West Bengal chief minister and CPI(M) stalwart Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, 76, improved on Thursday, although doctors at the private hospital in south Kolkata, where he is admitted, said at noon that he was still critical.

Bhattacharjee was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state on Wednesday afternoon. He was suffering from an acute breathing problem. Bhattacharjee is a patient of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) for more than a decade.

The medical board said in a statement that Bhattacharjee will remain on mechanical ventilation on Thursday and the process of gradual withdrawal of ventilatory support was being planned.

Doctors stopped giving him sedatives in the morning as a trial after his condition improved. Administration of sedatives will however be continued to assist effective ventilation.

Preliminary investigation did not show any significant abnormality and Bhattacharjee’s carbon dioxide and oxygen levels in blood had improved, the hospital said in a statement. Pulse, blood pressure, oxygen saturation and cardiac condition were stable till Thursday afternoon.

