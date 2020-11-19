Sections
Girl’s body dumped in a sack on Kolkata street, questions abound

The body was sent for autopsy and the police are scanning the footage of CCTv installed in the area.

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 13:25 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Kolkata

The victim was living with her friend for the past few months and had stepped out of the house on Wednesday evening after receiving a phone call. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 20-year-old woman’s body was found dumped in a polythene sack on a road in Kolkata’s Ekbalpore area in the early hours of Thursday.

Police said that it was around 2:30am that locals spotted a white-coloured polythene sack dumped on the road. A woman’s leg was jutting out of the sack. The victim was later identified as Saba Khatoon.

“There was a non-continuous ligature mark around her neck which suggests death by strangulation. There were some abrasion marks on her elbow,” said a senior police officer.

The body was sent for autopsy and the police are scanning the footage of CCTv installed in the area from where the body was recovered.



Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman used to live with her friend. Her mother had long died and her father used to live separately. Earlier, she used to live with her grandmother but later started living with a friend.

Police said that according to a family member, Khatoon was addicted to some drugs. On Wednesday, she received a call on her mobile phone around 7:30 pm and went out of the friend’s house with whom she was staying over the past few months. Thereafter, her phone was found to be switched off.

“Further investigation by homicide wing officials of the detective department is on. The woman’s friends and family members were being questioned,” said a senior officer.

