Govt reluctantly conceding to protesting farmers’ demands: Chowdhury

The farmers and the Union ministers are holding the fifth round of negotiations regarding the recently passed farm bills.

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 18:30 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Congress MP and West Bengal Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. (PTI)

Congress Lok Sabha MP Adhir Ranjan Choudhury on Saturday said that the government had to accept the demands made by the protesting farmers’ unions. The MP from Bengal also said that the farmers’ unions have made Centre concede to their demands.

Choudhury told ANI, “When Congress opposed anti-farmers bills, the ruling party accused us of undermining the interest of farmers… Now the same government has been forced to bow down & concede to demands of farmers in a very reluctant manner.”

The farmers and the Union ministers are holding the fifth round of negotiations regarding the recently passed farm bills. The farmers’ unions are demanding that the Centre repeal the three bills - Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill; the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill.

Union minister Som Parkash who is also accompanying the Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the government understands the sentiments of Punjab farmers. He assured that the government is ready to address the concerns of farmers regarding the bills.

Earlier, union minister for agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar has said that the government has welcomed the feedback received from the protesting farmer groups.

