‘Gujarat model will not rule Bengal’: CM Mamata Banerjee messages Centre

CM Banerjee accused the BJP of using money to win state elections or overthrow opposition governments in Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 17:50 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times Kolkata

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee addresses during TMC party's virtual rally in Kolkata on Tuesday. (ANI)

The Gujarat model cannot rule West Bengal and Trinamool Congress (TMC) will see a historic victory in the 2021 state assembly polls, chief minister Mamata Banerjee said at a virtual rally on Tuesday afternoon, focusing her attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party and flagging off her election campaign a year in advance.

CM Banerjee did not name Prime Minister Narendra Modi or home minister Amit Shah but referred to Gujarat, their home state, instead.

Banerjee accused the BJP of using money to win state elections or overthrow opposition governments in Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka. She also accused the Centre of introducing “kaala kanoon” (dark laws) and destroying the country’s economic and democratic structure.

“Do not think that just because the Covid-19 pandemic is on right now people have forgotten how you (BJP) want to divide people using the National Register of Citizens and National Population Register. Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians are all citizens of India,” said Banerjee while addressing the TMC’s annual show held in memory of the 13 youth Congress workers killed in police firing in Kolkata on July 21, 1993.



**Trinamool Congress (TMC) activists maintain social distancing while sitting on chairs as they watch their party supremo and CM Mamata Banerjee's address on a screen during a virtual rally to observe Martyr's day in Kolkata. ( PTI )

Railways, Air India, Coal India Limited et al are being sold off. I am sorry that you are in power at the Centre. You have destroyed the economy and the democratic structure. Gujarat [model] cannot rule Bengal. If Gujarat has to rule all states then what is the use of the Election Commission of India, the judiciary, the other parties. Let there be one party and a Presidential form of government,” said Banerjee.

“The TMC government has increased the employment rate in the state by 40 % while the unemployment rate in the country has touched 45%. If we come back to power then poor people will get free ration, medical treatment and education for their lifetime,” said the chief minister.

“I invite those who joined other parties to come back. If they have made mistakes, then please remember that the TMC is the only party that can give good governance. I am inviting dedicated youths to join us and work on the field. We want the next line of leadership,” said Banerjee.

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh reacted by saying Banerjee has started making promises a year in advance because she is aware that her party will not win the next election. “I could feel the fear in her voice,” said Ghosh.

