Guv Dhankhar stirs another controversy, says ‘Bengal police trying to cover up BJP leader’s murder’

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday stirred up a controversy by accusing the state police of trying to cover up the murder of BJP leader Manish Shukla, 39, who was gunned down at Titagarh in North 24 Parganas on Sunday night.

Dhankhar even called for “independent expert probe” after meeting Chandramani Shukla, the father of the deceased, and a team of BJP leaders who demanded a CBI probe. “According to delegation it is a targeted political killing as hatched conspiracy and calls for independent expert probe,” the governor tweeted in the evening. BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra and other leaders raised the same demand.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) described Dhankhar’s statement as “irresponsible” and alleged that Shukla was involved in extortion and murders and was propped up by BJP’s Barrackpore Lok Sabha MP, Arjun Singh.

“The governor should know Shukla’s background before making irresponsible statements. People in the region lived in fear because of him. He started his political career with the CPI(M) before joining the TMC and finally, the BJP,” said Saugata Roy, TMC Lok Sabha member from Dum Dum, the constituency located next to Barrackpore. “I know this well because Shukla lived in my constituency,” said Roy.

After Shukla’s body was released by autopsy experts at Kolkata’s NRS hospital, Bengal BJP leaders tried to take it to the Governor House on Monday evening. This led to a high-pitch drama and traffic chaos in the heart of Kolkata.

The police stopped the convoy on SN Banerjee Road, saying prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC are permanently enforced around the Raj Bhawan. After a series of heated exchange with police officials, four BJP leaders and Chandramani Shukla were allowed to go to the Raj Bhawan. The rest of the convoy and the hearse left for Titagarh.

“My son was a social worker who ran a dozen community kitchens during the Covid-19 lockdown. He used to organize blood donation camps and help school students from poor families by paying their school fees. The governor said he would do everything possible to seek justice for my son. I want a CBI probe,” said Chandramani Shukla after meeting Dhankhar.

The West Bengal police said during the day that Shukla, who was an outgoing councillor of the Titagarh municipality, faced several charges of murder and attempted murder. The state police also said that his death could be related to personal enmity.

“A person was shot dead last evening in Titagarh area of Barrackpore. Police is investigating the crime and looking into all possible reasons including personal enmity because the victim was accused in some cases of murder and attempt of murder,” tweeted the state police without naming Shukla.

“Please do not jump on conclusion without proper investigation. Irresponsible comments on social media tantamount to interference in the investigation. Please refrain from this,” the state police said in a second tweet.

The governor retweeted this, saying, “Criminal Jurisprudence Principles thoroughly sacrificed @WBPolice @MamataOfficial An all out effort to cover up and fishing for alibis. The manner of this dastardly act calls for focus on all angles including terror. West Bengal Police far distanced from fair investigation.”

While Titagarh witnessed pitched battle between police and BJP workers who observed bandh in large parts of the Barrackpore, the governor targeted the state government shortly after the state’s new chief secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay met him and held a discussion on several issues for more than two hours.

“Conveyed my concern of the present alarming scenario @MamataOfficial to the new Chief Secretary. Am sure Chief Minister would be indicated all these critical aspects that run down democratic governance and lawlessness. Political violence and targeted killings must stop,” the governor tweeted at 1.35 pm

Earlier in the morning, Dhankhar expressed his anguish that the director-general of police and the home secretary did not meet him on the Titagarh incident despite his direction.

“Alarming nosediving law and order scenario @MamataOfficial. Targeted political killings in spite of alert by Constitutional Head. Neither ACS Home nor DGP @WBPolice responded. To CM at 10.47 PM. Would like to speak to you urgently ! Only silence that speaks volumes,” the governor tweeted at 10.02 am.