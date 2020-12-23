Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Kolkata / ‘Had no option’: Man murders woman in Kolkata hotel, leaves note

‘Had no option’: Man murders woman in Kolkata hotel, leaves note

The note, written in Bengali, read, “I did not want to kill you but had no option.”

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 17:39 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Kolkata

Image for representation.

A woman in her early twenties was found murdered inside a second-floor room of a hotel at New Town in the eastern outskirts of Kolkata on Tuesday evening, police said.

Police found a hand-written note in the room, apparently, written by the murderer. The note, written in Bengali, read, “I did not want to kill you but had no option.”

A broken bottle of alcohol was found at the scene of crime. The hotel staff discovered the body and informed the police.

Also read: Agriculture minister says hopeful farm unions will discuss govt’s request



The woman checked into the hotel with a man at around 1 pm. They ordered lunch around 2 pm. Security camera footage showed the man leaving the hotel around 4 pm. The man and the woman had claimed to be husband and wife.



The victim and the man claimed to be residents of West Midnapore district. The police have started a manhunt.

The staff members opened the door with the master key when nobody responded to repeated knocks on the door. The couple had told the staff that they would vacate the room around 7 pm.

Officers of the newly set up Technocity police station did not want to comment on the progress of the ongoing investigation.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Agriculture minister says hopeful farm unions will discuss govt’s request
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Cabinet approves revision in DTH norms, license to be issued for 20 yrs
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
‘Reflects people’s faith in democracy’: Amit Shah on J&K DDC polls
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Govt revamps key scheme for scheduled caste students, increases central funds five-fold
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan

latest news

RBI governor ask banks to strengthen lending capacity by raising capital
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Taiwan’s EVA Air sacks pilot blamed for rare local Covid-19 case
by Reuters | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
India successfully test-fires medium range surface-to air missile
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
The world of Atal Bihari Vajpayee
by Shakti Sinha
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.