Heavy rain likely in several South Bengal districts from Monday

Children wade through flooded street as a street of Kalighat flooded due to heavy rains, in Kolkata on Wednesday. (ANI photo)

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur in South Bengal from Monday owing to the possible formation of a low pressure area in north Bay of Bengal, the Met Department said on Sunday.

The weatherman said an active monsoon in Gangetic West Bengal, coupled with the low pressure is likely to cause widespread rain in the region.

The southern districts of the state have been experiencing moderate to heavy rainfall over the past week due to an earlier low pressure area in northwest Bay of Bengal, which has now moved away, providing momentary respite from the continuous downpour.

The Met office, in its forecast, said the districts of South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia and Bankura are likely to receive heavy rainfall, the intensity of which will increase from Tuesday.

One or two places in Kolkata, along with neighbouring Howrah and Hooghly districts are also expected to experience heavy rain on Tuesday, causing waterlogging and traffic snarls, it said.

Embankments of some rivers in coastal areas of South 24 Parganas district have been damaged by heavy rainfall and high tidal waves, leading to inundation of agricultural fields, sources said.

Farmers are fearing major losses in yields as the saline water in the fields could destroy crops, including paddy, vegetables and also sweet water fish, they said.