Sections
Home / Kolkata / Heavy rains lash Kolkata, coastal districts; 1 missing

Heavy rains lash Kolkata, coastal districts; 1 missing

Heavy rains lashed Kolkata and the coastal districts of West Bengal on Thursday, inundating low-lying areas, officials said.

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 23:24 IST

By Press Trust of India, Press Trust of India

Damaged roadside stalls due to rains, during the biweekly lockdown to curb COVID-19 spread, in Kolkata, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. (PTI photo)

Heavy rains lashed Kolkata and the coastal districts of West Bengal on Thursday, inundating low-lying areas, officials said.

Several thoroughfares were waterlogged in different parts of Kolkata, including BT Road, Central Avenue, College Street, Amherst Street and EM Bypass, due to the showers that began on Wednesday evening, the weather office said.

However, there were no traffic snarls in the metropolis as Covid-related restrictions were in place but those who went out on essential work or are associated with emergency services had a tough time reaching their destinations.

Many low-lying areas in Ghatal in West Midnapore district and Khanakul in Hooghly, and some places in South 24 Parganas district were submerged owing to the heavy overnight rains.



A person went missing in the Jhargram district after his motorcycle was swept away by strong currents of a river that submerged a bridge, officials said.

Three men were on the motorcycle and crossing the bridge at Kuchiladari in Sankrail block of the district.

Villagers from nearby Kukrakhupi rushed to their rescue and pulled two of them out of the water, while another could not be traced, officials said.

Diamond Harbour recorded the highest rainfall in the state at 67 mm in the 24 hours till 8.30 am, followed by Dumdum at 56 mm and Salt Lake at 52 mm, the Met department said.

Alipore in the southern part of Kolkata recorded 48 mm rainfall during the period, it said.

The other places in south Bengal that recorded a significant downpour during the period are Canning (52 mm), Barrackpore (44 mm) and Haldia (39 mm).

In north Bengal, Kalimpong recorded the highest rainfall at 64 mm, while Darjeeling received 19 mm rain, the MeT Department.

The weather office has forecast light to moderate in all the districts of north Bengal during the next few days.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

China’s missiles warn US aircraft carriers to stay away
Aug 28, 2020 00:50 IST
HC seeks BMC’s explanation on suspending employee
Aug 28, 2020 00:41 IST
Ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day, Aditya Birla school students write Letters of Hope
Aug 28, 2020 00:40 IST
Ajit Pawar asks Centre to compensate Maharashtra for ₹22K-crore GST losses
Aug 28, 2020 00:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.