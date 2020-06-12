Sections
Herbs, spices and no sugar: Kolkata sweet shop makes sandesh to boost immunity amid Covid-19

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 09:08 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

“Immunity is the only way we can fight coronavirus. There is no vaccine yet, so we have come up with this sweet that is made of 15 different spices. Each sandesh costs Rs 25,” Sudipta Mullick, the shop’s owner, said, according to news agency ANI. (Samir Jana/HT file photo)

Balaram Mullick and Radharaman Mullick, one of the oldest sweet shops in Kolkata has made an “Immunity Sandesh” with 15 herbs and spices for people to fight the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Owners of Balaram Mullick and Radharaman Mullick said turmeric, cloves, cardamom, cinnamon, saffron, black cumin, mulethi, bay leaves, honey and a few others have been added to the traditional sweet.

“Immunity is the only way we can fight coronavirus. There is no vaccine yet, so we have come up with this sweet that is made of 15 different spices. Each sandesh costs Rs 25,” Sudipta Mullick, the shop’s owner, said, according to news agency ANI.

“We have consulted with experts as per ingredients are concerned and the best part is that we are not adding any sugar. Immunity Sandesh is purely made out of Himalaya honey,” Mullick added.



He said that the sweet is in huge demand and that people have said they like its taste.

Researchers are racing against time to find treatments and vaccines for Covid-19, which has affected more than 7.5 million and killed 420,993 people across the world.

They are also studying how the virus affects the body and its various organs as it is still spreading across the world.

India is now the fifth worst-affected nation across the world as more than 2.86 lakh people have contracted the disease and over 8,000 have died.

(With agency inputs)

