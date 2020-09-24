Hours after rescue, kidnapped minor girl dies with family in Bengal road accident

Among those dead are the girl, her mother, uncle, and a police constable. (Representational Image)

A speeding SUV skidded off and fell into a pond at West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri on Thursday and left a girl rescued from captivity dead along with her mother, uncle, and a police constable. The girl was being brought from Cooch Behar to Siliguri along with her alleged kidnapper, who was injured in the accident.

An NGO that helped the police rescue the minor had provided the vehicle, whose driver fled after the accident.

A police team from Siliguri in Darjeeling district was rushed to Sahebganj in Cooch Behar on Wednesday to rescue the minor after her family lodged a complaint on August 28 that she had been abducted. The girl’s mother and uncle reached Sahebganj on Wednesday night.

After rescuing the girl and arresting the accused, the team left for Siliguri on Thursday morning.

“Four persons, including a policeman, the girl, her mother and her uncle died in the accident. The accused and two police personnel, including a female constable, were injured,” said Cooch Bihar’s deputy police superintendent (traffic) Chandan Das.