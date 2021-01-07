I am absolutely fine, says Ganguly after being discharged from hospital

Former cricketer and Board of Control for Cricket in India president Sourav Ganguly was discharged from a Kolkata hospital on Thursday five days after he was admitted there when he complained of chest pain and dizziness on Saturday. He later underwent angioplasty after he was diagnosed with three blockages in the coronary artery.

“I thank everyone. I am absolutely fine and hopefully would be ready to fly soon,” said Ganguly after being discharged.

Ganguly was scheduled to be discharged on Wednesday but he sought to stay back for one more day. Doctors said that the decision was that of Ganguly’s.

“He is clinically fit and is going home. We are all very happy,” said Dr Rupali Basu, the MD and CEO of Woodlands Hospital.

Ganguly will be on oral medications and monitored on a daily basis at home.

Dozens of fans gathered outside the hospital and outside Ganguly’s house after he was discharged.

Cardiac surgeon Devi Shetty, who flew to Kolkata to examine Ganguly on Tuesday, said doctors have advised the former cricketer to undergo the remaining angioplasty after two weeks.

He said Ganguly is fit enough to participate in a marathon or fly a plane. “His heart did not suffer any damage and is still as strong as it was when Ganguly was 20. This event will not affect his lifestyle or lifespan. He is going to lead a normal life like anybody else,” said Shetty.