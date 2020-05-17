IMD issues cyclone alert for West Bengal, Bangladesh coasts

A shopkeeper walking through heavy winds on Fraserganj beach of South 24 Parganas district due to cyclone Bulbul approaching, in Bakkhali, West Bengal, India on Saturday, November 09, 2019/ representative (Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhubaneswar on Sunday issued a yellow alert stating that West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts are likely to be affected by cyclonic storm ‘AMPHAN’ which is brewing over Southeast Bay of Bengal.

“Cyclone Alert for West Bengal and Bangladesh Coasts: Yellow Message,” stated the weather department.

The IMD, Bhubaneswar also stated that cyclonic storm AMPHAN is very likely to intensify further into a “Severe Cyclonic Storm” during next six hours and into a “Very Severe Cyclonic Storm” during subsequent 12 hours.

“Cyclone Amphan is likely to make landfall in between Sagar Islands (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) during the afternoon/evening of May 20 as a very severe cyclonic storm,” said HR Biswas, Director of IMD Bhubaneswar while speaking to media.

The IMD has also predicted “light to moderate rain or thundershower over the districts of coastal Odisha and Koraput.”

“Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places over the district of Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara. Rainfall will commence from 18th May evening,” the advisory from IMD read.

The weatherman further predicted that sea condition will be very high over southwest and adjoining central Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours.

“It will become phenomenal over southern parts of central Bay of Bengal from tonight, over northern parts of central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Bay of Bengal on 19th May and over north Bay of Bengal on 20th May 2020.”

The fishermen have been advised not to venture into south Bay of Bengal till May 17, to central Bay of Bengal during 17 to 18 May and North Bay of Bengal during 19 to 20 May 2020.