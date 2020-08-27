India’s second-most populous district emerges as a challenge to Bengal’s Covid-19 management

India’s second-most populous district – North 24 Parganas – has emerged as a major challenge for the West Bengal government in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic as it has reported 6,448 cases over the last 10 days. The district’s 20.6% positivity rate is almost double the national average. Its 2.2% case fatality rate is the third-highest among the state’s districts.



Chief minister Mamata Banerjee expressed concern over the rise in Covid-19 cases in the district at a meeting this week and asked officials to find a solution to the problem. She questioned why the number of Covid-19 cases in North 24 Parganas could not be controlled, officials aware of the matter said.

“The positivity rate of North 24 Parganas is around 20.6%, which is almost double the national average. As a result, the district is registering the highest number of daily spikes among other districts. The district has a case fatality rate of 2.2%, which is the third-highest among other districts in the state after Kolkata and Howrah,” said a health official, who did not want to be named.

Kolkata has reported 5,498 Covid-19 cases in the last 10 days, compared to North 24 Parganas’s 6,448.

The state has registered 140,000 cases and 2,964 Covid-19-related fatalities till Wednesday.

A state urban development department official said North 24 Parganas has many congested urban areas apart from factories, jute mills, and over 200 km international border with Bangladesh. “In some areas, factories and industries have been found to have become the hub of the virus,” said the official on condition of anonymity.

As per the 2011 census, Thane in Maharashtra, with a population of 10.01 million, was the most populous district, followed by North 24 Parganas (10 million).

The state government has directed the district administration to ensure that people wear masks, maintain social distance in markets, and to conduct a survey by making surprise visits to factories to check whether the norms are followed.

“We are involving local clubs and self-help groups to spread awareness in the highly-congested areas so that people wear masks. Discussions have also been held with municipalities, police and market associations in this regard. We have set up 26 facilities where Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms or asymptomatic patients could be kept in isolation,” said a district official.