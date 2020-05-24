Indian Army, NDRF conduct restoration work in Kolkata after Cyclone Amphan

On Saturday, the Central Government sent five columns of Indian Army to help the state restore infrastructure in Kolkata (PTI)

Indian Army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Sunday conducted restoration work at Purna Das Road in south Kolkata, following cyclone Amphan.

“Four to five teams of Indian Army have been deployed across Kolkata. We are doing our work and will complete it soon. The problem we are facing right now in cutting trees. Some of the trees have not fallen on the ground some are stuck in the electric cables so we are cutting them one by one and pushing them off the roads which is taking time,” Captain Vikram from Indian Army’s Corps of Engineers told ANI.

On Saturday, the Central Government sent five columns of Indian Army to help the state restore infrastructure in Kolkata.

The Centre took this decision after receiving a request from the West Bengal government.”Based on the request from the Government of West Bengal, five columns were deployed today in the state to assist the civil administration in the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan. They will be providing assistance in road clearance work tomorrow as well,” the statement from Indian Army read.

Cyclone Amphan made landfall around 20 kilometres east of Sagar Island in the Sunderbans on Wednesday afternoon snapping telecommunications, power lines and cutting roads links. Due to the cyclone, more than 80 people have lost their lives across West Bengal.