Sections
Home / Kolkata / Indian Army, NDRF conduct restoration work in Kolkata after Cyclone Amphan

Indian Army, NDRF conduct restoration work in Kolkata after Cyclone Amphan

On Saturday, the Central Government sent five columns of Indian Army to help the state restore infrastructure in Kolkata.

Updated: May 24, 2020 14:04 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Kolkata

On Saturday, the Central Government sent five columns of Indian Army to help the state restore infrastructure in Kolkata (PTI)

Indian Army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Sunday conducted restoration work at Purna Das Road in south Kolkata, following cyclone Amphan.

“Four to five teams of Indian Army have been deployed across Kolkata. We are doing our work and will complete it soon. The problem we are facing right now in cutting trees. Some of the trees have not fallen on the ground some are stuck in the electric cables so we are cutting them one by one and pushing them off the roads which is taking time,” Captain Vikram from Indian Army’s Corps of Engineers told ANI.

On Saturday, the Central Government sent five columns of Indian Army to help the state restore infrastructure in Kolkata.

The Centre took this decision after receiving a request from the West Bengal government.”Based on the request from the Government of West Bengal, five columns were deployed today in the state to assist the civil administration in the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan. They will be providing assistance in road clearance work tomorrow as well,” the statement from Indian Army read.



Cyclone Amphan made landfall around 20 kilometres east of Sagar Island in the Sunderbans on Wednesday afternoon snapping telecommunications, power lines and cutting roads links. Due to the cyclone, more than 80 people have lost their lives across West Bengal.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Carlo Ancelotti reveals the player who changed his idea of football
May 24, 2020 14:45 IST
Mahavir temple to allow devotees in time slots based on their names
May 24, 2020 14:40 IST
Salman has an Eid surprise for fans despite Radhe release getting stalled
May 24, 2020 14:38 IST
Covid-19 cases cross 13,000-mark in Delhi, death toll rises to 261
May 24, 2020 14:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.