‘Isolation lockups for those who contract Covid-19 in custody’: Kolkata police

The police in Kolkata have floated the idea of ‘isolation lockups’ to quarantine arrested persons who develop Covid-19 symptoms during interrogation.

The move comes after more than a dozen police officials of the city police’s detective department had to be quarantined earlier this month after an accused, who was sent to police custody for interrogation, developed Covid-19 symptoms and was later detected with the virus. One officer in the team has already tested positive.

“We are planning to set up isolation lockups in the headquarters so that arrested persons who develop Covid-19 symptoms could be quarantined and isolated from other arrested persons,” said a senior officer of the Kolkata police.

During this period of lockdown, the incidents of crime have dropped drastically. On an average, Kolkata police register 1400–1500 crime incidents every month. In April, this number dropped to around 300 after pan-India lockdown was put in place on March 25. In June, around 900 cases were registered.

Local police stations have been asked to look for such arrangements where isolation lockups could be set up. Officials said that not all police stations may have the necessary infrastructure.

More than 1,000 cases have been detected in West Bengal Police till date. Three police personnel have died.

Local police stations are also booking hotels and community centres that will act as temporary barracks. In some police stations, glass cubicles are being set up where officers can meet people coming to the police stations.