Kin of victims killed by elephants to get jobs as Home Guards in Bengal

Kin of victims killed by elephants to get jobs as Home Guards in Bengal

There are around 700 elephants in West Bengal and reports of man-elephant conflicts is routine.

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 15:11 IST

By HT Correspondent | Posted by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Kolkata

Earlier, the West Bengal government used to provide a compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh to the kin of victims killed by elephants. (PTI Photo/representative)

The West Bengal government will provide jobs to kin of victims killed by elephants in the state, chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Tuesday.

“Till date villagers killed by elephants used to get a compensation of Rs 2.5 lakhs from the government. We have taken a policy decision that henceforth we will provide a family member of the victim with a job of Home Guard,” said Banerjee.

At least 433 people have been killed by elephants across West Bengal between April 2014 and September 2019. In Odisha, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, the death toll was 447, 391 and 329 respectively during this period.

“There are around 200 elephants in south Bengal and around 500 elephants in north Bengal. Man-elephant conflict is common in both south Bengal and north Bengal,” said a forest official.

Also Read: High viral load Covid patients are part of Bengal’s latest containment plan

The chief minister, who was attending an administrative meeting of West Midnapore district in south Bengal, also promised a job for one family member of any person who was abducted by Maoists more than a decade ago and has remained untraceable.

