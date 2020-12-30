Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Kolkata / ‘Kindly consider action against Governor of West Bengal’: TMC urges President

‘Kindly consider action against Governor of West Bengal’: TMC urges President

The six-page memorandum with annexures running up to 14 pages was signed by five senior parliamentarians of the party.

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 20:45 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Kolkata

File photo: :West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. (PTI)

The acrimonious relationship between the Trinamool Congress and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhakhar nosedived further on Tuesday, with the state’s ruling party sending a memorandum to the President of India urging him to take action against Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

“Kindly consider initiating action against Jagdeep Dhankhar, Governor of West Bengal for his acts of omission and commission taking into account all legal, constitutional aspects together, before it is too late for the people of West Bengal,” the memorandum said.

The six-page memorandum with annexures running up to 14 pages was signed by five senior parliamentarians of the party including Sudip Banerjee leader of the TMC parliamentary party in the Lok Sabha and Derek O’Brien, leader of the TMC parliamentary party in The Rajya Sabha.

“Clause 1 of Article 156 of the Indian Constitution says the Governor shall hold office during the pleasure of the President. In the memorandum we have urged the President to consider withdrawing his pleasure for holding office of Governor of West Bengal by Jagdeep Dhankhar for serious breach of oath of his office,” said Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, chief whip of TMC in Rajya Sabha.



There was no response from Dhakhar till 5 pm.

Also read: Cabinet approves export of Akash missiles

The TMC in its memorandum has raised multiple allegations against Dhankhar including issuing provocative statements, defaming senior bureaucrats and police officers, transgressing upon the jurisdiction of constitutional authorities and refusing to sign bills passed by the state assembly. It also cited multiple tweets by the Governor some of which the TMC alleged were targeted against the chief minister.

The memorandum also criticized the Union home minister of spreading canards against the state government.

“Union home minister Amit Shah spread canards against the government of West Bengal during his visit to the state in November,” the memorandum said.

Meanwhile, the BJP has reacted sharply to the development. Samik Bhattacharya, BJP spokesperson in West Bengal said, “The TMC-ruled government has not been able to answer any of the questions raised by the Governor and is hence attacking him. Shah has not spread any canards. He has given statistics. Mamata Banerjee has not been able to answer any of the questions and issues raised by Shah”.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

EU sets aside China’s rights record, seals pact with Prez Xi that may upset US
by Shishir Gupta
6th round of talks ends positively, says minister; next meeting on Jan 4
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Centre proposes committee to review farm laws, rules out repeal
by Zia Haq
Now, health officials detect Shigella bacterial infection in Kochi
by HT Correspondent

latest news

Regular classes in Karnataka set to begin from Jan 1, education minister checks preparedness
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Nitish Kumar trashes RJD’s claims of defections from JD (U), says party is united
by Vijay Swaroop
CBSE board 10th, 12th exams 2021 will be held offline, schedule to be announced tomorrow: Education Minister
by Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Everton yet to receive clarification after City game postponed: Ancelotti
by Reuters
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.