‘Kindly consider action against Governor of West Bengal’: TMC urges President

The acrimonious relationship between the Trinamool Congress and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhakhar nosedived further on Tuesday, with the state’s ruling party sending a memorandum to the President of India urging him to take action against Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

“Kindly consider initiating action against Jagdeep Dhankhar, Governor of West Bengal for his acts of omission and commission taking into account all legal, constitutional aspects together, before it is too late for the people of West Bengal,” the memorandum said.

The six-page memorandum with annexures running up to 14 pages was signed by five senior parliamentarians of the party including Sudip Banerjee leader of the TMC parliamentary party in the Lok Sabha and Derek O’Brien, leader of the TMC parliamentary party in The Rajya Sabha.

“Clause 1 of Article 156 of the Indian Constitution says the Governor shall hold office during the pleasure of the President. In the memorandum we have urged the President to consider withdrawing his pleasure for holding office of Governor of West Bengal by Jagdeep Dhankhar for serious breach of oath of his office,” said Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, chief whip of TMC in Rajya Sabha.

There was no response from Dhakhar till 5 pm.

The TMC in its memorandum has raised multiple allegations against Dhankhar including issuing provocative statements, defaming senior bureaucrats and police officers, transgressing upon the jurisdiction of constitutional authorities and refusing to sign bills passed by the state assembly. It also cited multiple tweets by the Governor some of which the TMC alleged were targeted against the chief minister.

The memorandum also criticized the Union home minister of spreading canards against the state government.

“Union home minister Amit Shah spread canards against the government of West Bengal during his visit to the state in November,” the memorandum said.

Meanwhile, the BJP has reacted sharply to the development. Samik Bhattacharya, BJP spokesperson in West Bengal said, “The TMC-ruled government has not been able to answer any of the questions raised by the Governor and is hence attacking him. Shah has not spread any canards. He has given statistics. Mamata Banerjee has not been able to answer any of the questions and issues raised by Shah”.