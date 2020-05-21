Sections
Home / Kolkata / Kolkata airport resumes operation post cyclone Amphan

Kolkata airport resumes operation post cyclone Amphan

Earlier today, Rajiv Bansal, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Air India, informed that a small private aircraft that was parked in a hangar has been damaged due to Cyclone Amphan.

Updated: May 21, 2020 18:20 IST

By Asian News International, Kolkata

Kolkata airport operation has resumed from 12 pm on Thursday (Photo by Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)

Kolkata airport operation has resumed from 12 pm on Thursday after cyclone Amphan wreaked havoc in the state.

“Kolkata airport back to operation from 12 pm today after cyclone Amphan ravaged at a wind speed of 130 km per hour,” read an official statement issued by the Kolkata airport.

It further read, “First flight, a chartered plane landed at 14:31 hrs for the evacuation of stranded Russian nationals. The first departure was SpiceJet cargo flight for Delhi.”

Earlier today, Rajiv Bansal, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Air India, informed that a small private aircraft that was parked in a hangar has been damaged due to Cyclone Amphan.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Counselling by video-conferencing at Pune’s observation homes for children
May 21, 2020 19:55 IST
New ICMR guidelines will reduce the pressure on the testing labs: Ram
May 21, 2020 19:55 IST
Telangana engineer convicted in US for raising money for Al Qaeda leader deported
May 21, 2020 19:52 IST
Defence manufacturing hit due to Covid-19: Rajnath Singh
May 21, 2020 19:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.