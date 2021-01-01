Kolkata: Around 200 booked for violating Covid-19 safety protocols on New Year’s Eve

People out at Park Street on New Year's Eve, in Kolkata. (HT Photo)

More than 500 people were booked by the Kolkata Police on New Year’s Eve for various reasons, including violation of safety protocols for Covid-19.

“While 194 persons were booked for not wearing masks and spitting on the road, another 325 were booked for disorderly conduct till around 11pm,” said a senior officer of Kolkata Police.

On December 25 too, the city police had booked around 558 persons for similar reasons. Around 223 were booked for not wearing masks and spitting on the roads.

The Kolkata Police had put in place measures and had deployed additional personnel on the ground to ensure that safety protocols were maintained after the Calcutta High Court directed the state administration to ensure that there was no large gathering anywhere.

Even though no restrictions such as night curbs were imposed, the state health department came up with a series of Dos and Don’ts for the New Year celebrations.

“People were advised to wear masks and use sanitiser after touching objects on public places, avoid partying in closed places and cultural programmes to avoid crowds and not to burn firecrackers,” said a senior health official.

Authorities were directed to ensure that no person enters shopping malls and other public areas without a mask, to install self-dispensing sanitiser and put up additional counters to prevent long queues.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier directed government officials to remain prepared for a new strain of Covid-19 which has surfaced in the UK and a few other European countries.

At least one person in Kolkata has been detected to be infected with the new Covid-19 strain, that has surfaced in the UK. He is presently admitted in a state-run hospital.