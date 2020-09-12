Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Kolkata / Kolkata has only one containment zone despite 500 daily Covid-19 cases

Kolkata has only one containment zone despite 500 daily Covid-19 cases

In April, the authorities would cordon off an entire area after tagging it a containment zone if any case was reported. In May, the definition was changed and only a particular house or a housing society was tagged as a containment zone if any case was reported. The definition was again changed in July

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 13:59 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Kolkata

In mid-July, Kolkata had 39 containment zones, which reduced to 17 in the second last week of August. The city has reported 45,500 cases, the highest in West Bengal. (Representational Photo/PTI)

Kolkata has just one Covid-19 containment zone even as it has been registering around 500 cases of the disease daily. Kalimpong, a popular hill station, which has the second-lowest number of Covid-19 cases, has 40 such zones while Nadia has the highest--577--in the state. Jhargram is another district that has just one zone and it has recorded 349 cases, the lowest in the state.

“If multiple cases are recorded from the same neighbourhood in one week, then it is tagged a containment zone. In Kolkata, there is only one such zone. The rest of the cases are more sporadic and coming from various locations,” said a Kolkata Municipal Corporation official.

Also Read: ‘Corona is gone’, says Bengal BJP chief at public rally. Then rebuts himself

In April, the authorities would cordon off an entire area after tagging it a containment zone if any case was reported. In May, the definition was changed and only a particular house or a housing society was tagged as a containment zone if any case was reported. The definition was again changed in July.

“We are following a micro-zonation plan, wherein only those areas from where multiple cases are reported in one week are tagged as containment zones. A few houses in central Kolkata’s Girish Park area have been tagged as a containment zone in Kolkata,” said a health department official.



In mid-July, Kolkata had 39 containment zones, which reduced to 17 in the second last week of August.

The city has reported 45,500 cases, the highest in West Bengal.

Also Read: Bengal observes September’s 2nd Covid lockdown, it will probably be the last

Meena Devi Purohit, a Bharatiya Janata Party councillor, accused the authorities of trying to suppress the Covid-19 figures to present a rosy picture. “Why else would they frequently change the definition of containment zones and reduce the number? What about those areas where people are being tested positive and they do not come under the definition of containment zones?”

Till September 11, West Bengal has registered 1,96,332 Covid-19 cases. As many as 1,69,043 have recovered while 3,828 have died.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India’s Covid-19 recovery rate up at 77.7%; 5 states lead the list
Sep 12, 2020 13:35 IST
China hands over 5 Arunachal Pradesh youths 10 days after they went missing
Sep 12, 2020 14:24 IST
Changing Chinese positions on Ladakh
Sep 12, 2020 11:37 IST
Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt over Covid-19 management, GDP decline, job losses
Sep 12, 2020 13:03 IST

latest news

‘Time is like a river’: Harsh Goenka’s tweet imparts thoughtful life lesson
Sep 12, 2020 15:11 IST
Kids infected at day care can spread coronavirus at home, studies show
Sep 12, 2020 15:11 IST
Systematic approach key to Indian hockey’s rise in world rankings: SV Sunil
Sep 12, 2020 15:08 IST
Western suburbs of Andheri, Vile Parle, Borivali record maximum active Covid-19 cases in Mumbai
Sep 12, 2020 15:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.