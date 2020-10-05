Sections
Kolkata Metro introduces extra trains from today

Instead of 116 trains, Kolkata Metro will now run 122 trains. The services will start from 8 am and continue till 9 pm from Friday to Saturday

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 11:00 IST

By Joydeep Thakur, Hindustan Times Kolkata

While Metro services resumed operation from September 14 more than five months after they were suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was only from October 4 that the services were available on Sundays too. (HT Photo)

To expand its services during the festive season, the Kolkata Metro’s North South Corridor, considered to be the city’s lifeline, has introduced extra trains and stretched operation timings from Monday.

Instead of 116 trains, Kolkata Metro will now run 122 trains. The services will start from 8 am and continue till 9 pm from Friday to Saturday. Each train carries around 400 passengers.

While Metro services resumed operation from September 14 more than five months after they were suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was only from October 4 that the services were available on Sundays too.

Initially, the services were available from to 8 am to 7 pm. Later, from the last week of September, services were extended till 7:30 pm. Sunday services, which are available from 10:10 am and 7:30 pm, however, remain unchanged. Timing of East West Corridor also remains unchanged.

The North South Metro has been receiving more than 50,000 passengers on weekdays. On Sundays, more than 14,000 passengers take the Metro. Compared to this, the East West corridor receives less than 200 passengers per day.

Authorities said that with the Phoolbagan Metro Station, which was inaugurated by railway minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday, becoming operational from Monday, the passenger count in East West Metro is expected to rise.

