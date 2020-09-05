Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Kolkata / Kolkata Metro plans to run special services for NEET candidates on Sept 13

Kolkata Metro plans to run special services for NEET candidates on Sept 13

As per the plan, candidates along with guardians will be allowed to board the trains on showing their admit cards, Metro Railway general manager Manoj Joshi told PTI.

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 19:03 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Kolkata

The metro authorities are yet to announce the date of resuming normal services. (Samir Jana/HT file photo)

The Metro Railway in Kolkata is planning to run special services for NEET candidates on September 13 to help them reach their examination centres, a top official said Saturday.

As per the plan, candidates along with guardians will be allowed to board the trains on showing their admit cards, Metro Railway general manager Manoj Joshi told PTI.

He said the modalities are being worked out and the details will be shared next week.

The metro authorities are yet to announce the date of resuming normal services.



The Union Home Ministry, in its Unlock 4 guidelines, has granted permission for the resumption of metro services from September 7 in a graded manner.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India China defence ministers want peace but PLA face-offs in Chushul continue
Sep 05, 2020 18:35 IST
China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
Sep 05, 2020 18:18 IST
AP tops the list of states in business reforms action plan (BRAP), Telangana on third spot
Sep 05, 2020 18:09 IST
Railways to run 80 special trains from September 12, will add more where occupancy is high
Sep 05, 2020 19:26 IST

latest news

Full list of cricketers who have pulled out of IPL 2020 and their replacements
Sep 05, 2020 19:47 IST
Noida: 213 new COVID-19 cases today, biggest single-day spike
Sep 05, 2020 19:41 IST
President confers National Award to Faridkot teacher through virtual ceremony
Sep 05, 2020 19:30 IST
Himansh on stigmas around Covid: Don’t nurture misconceptions
Sep 05, 2020 19:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.