Sections
E-Paper
Home / Kolkata / Kolkata Metro to introduce extra trains, run for more hours from October 12

Kolkata Metro to introduce extra trains, run for more hours from October 12

Instead of 122 trains, the Metro will now run 146 trains at an interval of eight minutes. The services will start from 8 am and continue till 9:30 pm from Friday to Saturday

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 10:51 IST

By Joydeep Thakur, Hindustan Times Kolkata

Services on Sundays will also be extended from October 18. Instead of 58 trains, there would be 64 trains on Sundays from 10:10 am to 9:30 pm. Each train carries around 400 passengers. (Samir Jana/HT Photo)

With the rush of passengers increasing during the festive season, the Kolkata Metro plans to introduce extra trains and stretch the timings of their operations from Monday.

Instead of 122 trains, the Metro will now run 146 trains at an interval of eight minutes. The services will start from 8 am and continue till 9:30 pm from Friday to Saturday. The last trains will leave their stations at 8:30 pm instead of 8:00 pm.

Services on Sundays will also be extended from October 18. Instead of 58 trains, there would be 64 trains on Sundays from 10:10 am to 9:30 pm. Each train carries around 400 passengers.

Also Read: Phoolbagan station of Kolkata’s East-West Metro starts functioning

Metro services resumed operations from September 14 over five months after they were suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic. From October 4, the services have been available on Sundays.

The Kolkata Metro is the city’s lifeline and connects some of the major shopping destinations. With less than a fortnight left for the Durga Puja, the passenger count has been steadily increasing.

While around 50,000 passengers normally take the Metro every day. On Friday, over 71,000 commuters availed the Metro services.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

DRDO’s Rustom-2 drone takes-off, India goes for armed Heron
Oct 10, 2020 09:58 IST
With 73,272 fresh cases, India’s Covid-19 tally reaches 6.97 million
Oct 10, 2020 09:59 IST
‘Tide’s begun to turn’: Pompeo says US, India partners in fight against China
Oct 10, 2020 07:53 IST
TRP manipulation case: What has happened so far
Oct 10, 2020 09:13 IST

latest news

Yet to see him perform consistently: Pietersen on India youngster
Oct 10, 2020 10:58 IST
North Korea flaunts advanced weapons during military parade
Oct 10, 2020 10:56 IST
Kolkata Metro to introduce extra trains, run for more hours from October 12
Oct 10, 2020 10:51 IST
Maharashtra relaxes admission criteria for engineering and professional courses
Oct 10, 2020 10:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.