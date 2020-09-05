Kolkata Metro to run 66 special trains on September 13 for NEET

66 special metro trains are to be operated in Kolkata on the day of NEET on September 13. (HT Photo)

The Kolkata Metro will run around 66 special trains on September 13 when the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is scheduled to be held.

Earlier this week chief minister Mamata Banerjee had said that out of the 4,652 students who were supposed to appear for the JEE exam in West Bengal on September 1, only 1,167--around 25%-- could sit for the exam. Around 75% of the candidates could not appear primarily because of the lack of public transport during the Covid-19 pandemic.

On September 13, Kolkata Metro authorities will operate 66 special trains for candidates between 11 and 7 pm. Those who don’t have smart cards will be issued paper tickets.

“The metro is expected to run from September 14. Passengers may have to book e-passes through an app a few hours before they want to take a ride as a restricted number of passengers would be allowed to board each train. The QR codes of the e-passes would be scanned before the passenger is allowed to enter the station,” said a metro official.

Also Read: Bengal government floats e-pass idea for Kolkata Metro to tackle rush

The JEE Main is being held between September 1-6, while the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 is scheduled for September 13.

The rush of candidates on September 13 is expected to be more as nearly 16 lakh candidates across India have registered for the NEET exam.

Also Read: Bengal banks to resume normal service, will open on 1st and 3rd Saturdays

The Supreme Court had on Friday refused to entertain the petition filed by ministers of six states seeking a review of the top court’s August 17 order to conduct NEET and JEE (Mains) examinations as scheduled.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier said that the centre should undertake a survey to find out how many candidates could not appear for the examination across the country.