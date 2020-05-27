Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Kolkata / Kolkata Metro to start trial run of trains for maintenance purpose

Kolkata Metro to start trial run of trains for maintenance purpose

Since the rakes have been idling for over two months owing to the COVID-19 pandemic-related lockdown, the trains will be run along the Noapara-Kavi Subhash north-south alignment for servicing and maintenance, the official said.

Updated: May 27, 2020 16:22 IST

By Press Trust of India, Kolkata

The Metro Railway had earlier said that strict social distancing norms would be maintained at every point from entry to travelling by the trains after recommencement of services. (Photo by Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)

The Kolkata Metro Railway will start trial runs of trains for maintenance of its rolling stock, signalling systems and other facilities from Thursday to keep them ready as and when services are allowed to be restarted, an official said here on Wednesday.

Since the rakes have been idling for over two months owing to the COVID-19 pandemic-related lockdown, the trains will be run along the Noapara-Kavi Subhash north-south alignment for servicing and maintenance, the official said.

Maintenance staff will travel by these trains and get down at every station for keeping all the systems in working condition, so as to keep the Metro Railway ready for recommencing services as and when permission is given by the Government of India, the official said.

“Trial of rolling stock and assets will be done from Thursday since the trains have not been run for over two months,” the official said.



All the rakes will be run as part of the trial beginning Thursday, the official said.

The Metro Railway had earlier said that strict social distancing norms would be maintained at every point from entry to travelling by the trains after recommencement of services.

This may lead to a reduced number of passengers to be allowed to travel in the Metro Railway, which plays an important role in the city’s public transportation system, in order to adhere to safety norms, according to the official.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Janhvi Kapoor says she’s the childish one, Khushi the sensible sibling
May 27, 2020 17:15 IST
Ozone concentration in Maharashtra cities spikes during lockdown
May 27, 2020 17:14 IST
Yash, Roohi choose their favourite playmate between Taimur and AbRam
May 27, 2020 17:12 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: ‘China’s way to create distraction’, says Union minister on LAC tension in Ladakh and all the latest news
May 27, 2020 17:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.