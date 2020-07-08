Sections
Kolkata now has 33 Covid-19 containment zones, North 24 Parganas has 219

Battling a surge in Covid-19 cases, the West Bengal government on Tuesday decided to clamp a “total” lockdown in containment and buffer zones after merging them together, and impose tough restrictions on public mobility and trade from July 9.

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 12:46 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Kolkata

A hawker sells car-dusters during Unlock 2.0 in Kolkata on Tuesday (PTI Photo )

Kolkata city has 33 containment zones, while in neighbouring South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas districts of West Bengal, there are 155 and 219 such zones, respectively, according to an official data.

The containment zones and buffer zones around them were clubbed together to constitute a “broad-based” containment zone where a total lockdown will be imposed from 5 pm on Thursday, a state government order said on Tuesday.

Ultadanga, Phoolbagan, Kankurgachi, Hudco, Beliaghata, Bhowanipore, Alipore, Bijoygarh, Jadavpur, New Alipore, Kasba, Mukundapur, and Ajaynagar are among the 33 containment zones in Kolkata, the official data showed.

The number of containment zones in the city, as on July 1, was 18, the state government-managed website Egiye Bangla stated.



In North 24 Parganas, the 219 containment zones include areas of Rajarhat, Swarupnagar, Hasnabad, places under the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, Bongaon, Dum Dum, Habra, Halisahar, Barrackpore , Barasat and Basirhat.

South 24 Parganas district has 155 containment zones.

West Bengal has reported a total of 23,837 cases till Tuesday and the contagion has claimed the lives of 804 people.

