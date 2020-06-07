Sections
Kolkata Police constable being treated for Covid-19 dies: Report

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 10:02 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Kolkata

On Saturday, 17 people died because of Covid-19, taking the toll in West Bengal to 311. (ANI file photo)

A constable of Kolkata Police who was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at a state-run hospital died Saturday, a source at the health department said.

The constable, who was posted at the Shakespeare Sarani police station, succumbed late Saturday evening but the cause of his death was not stated by the health department, he said.

“Whether he died of any comorbidity also needed to be checked,” the source said.

On Saturday, 17 people died because of Covid-19, taking the toll in West Bengal to 311.



At least 427 people have tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 7,738.

